SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.