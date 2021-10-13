Shadows Trading Up 68.6% This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $647,201.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00209822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00093369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

