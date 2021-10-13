Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 14,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

