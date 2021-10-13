Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.34% of Sharps Compliance worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $148.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

