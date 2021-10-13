SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $11.68 billion and approximately $3.03 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

