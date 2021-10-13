ShipChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $257.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $478,652.08 and approximately $257.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.