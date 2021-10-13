Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Decreases By 66.7%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alset EHome International stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Alset EHome International has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 324.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.