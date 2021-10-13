Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Decreases By 66.7%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Alset EHome International stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Alset EHome International has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 324.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.
Alset EHome International Company Profile
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.
