Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Expands By 429.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 429.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AHOTF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

