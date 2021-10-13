Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 64.8%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.01. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.
About APT Systems
