Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 64.8%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.01. APT Systems has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

