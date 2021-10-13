Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declines By 70.4%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

