Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 80.8%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.