Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 80.8%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

