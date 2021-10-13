Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Increases By 250.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Shares of ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.88. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.

Get Autoneum alerts:

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.