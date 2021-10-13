Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Declines By 78.6%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVASF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

