Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 454.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,700 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.4 days.
BBAJF opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
