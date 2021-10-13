Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Decreases By 76.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

BTDPF opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

