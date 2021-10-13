Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 65.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.