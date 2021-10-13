Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 65.1%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.36.
About BetterLife Pharma
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.