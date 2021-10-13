Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Increases By 270.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 270.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,151. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

