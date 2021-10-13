Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 76.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

