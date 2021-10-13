Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rises By 524.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 524.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHYHY stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $27.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

