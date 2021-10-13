Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 75.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHSCL stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Get CHS alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.