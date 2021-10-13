Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Grows By 508.3%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Get City Developments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDEVY. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.