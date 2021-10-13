Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 546.7%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DSDVY opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.