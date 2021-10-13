Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 346.2%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.