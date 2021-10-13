Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Increases By 500.0%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

INTI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.