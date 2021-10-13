Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 300.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,996. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

