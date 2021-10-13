Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 300.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVFH stock remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,996. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

