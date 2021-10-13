Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rises By 300.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY stock remained flat at $$98.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.