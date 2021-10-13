Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rises By 228.7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a growth of 228.7% from the September 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of LNVGY stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 98,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

