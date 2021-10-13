Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Increases By 317.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 317.1% from the September 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of LRENY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,886. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.
About Lojas Renner
