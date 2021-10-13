Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Increases By 317.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 317.1% from the September 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of LRENY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,886. Lojas Renner has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

