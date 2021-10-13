Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Expands By 253.8%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MASN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 23,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,363. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Maison Luxe
