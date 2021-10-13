Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Expands By 253.8%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MASN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 23,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,363. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

