Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Increases By 240.0%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 1,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

