Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Grows By 242.9%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,097. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.48 and a 12 month high of 249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.70.
About MMEX Resources
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.