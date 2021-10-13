Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Grows By 242.9%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MMEX traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,097. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.48 and a 12 month high of 249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.70.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

