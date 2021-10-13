Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Grows By 233.3%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nomura Research Institute stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.