Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Decreases By 64.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NXQ opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

