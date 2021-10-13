Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Decreases By 64.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NXQ opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
