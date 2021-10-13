Short Interest in Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Expands By 300.0%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ORBN remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

