Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Rises By 284.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

RXLSF stock remained flat at $$20.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Rexel has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $21.61.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

