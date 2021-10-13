Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Rises By 284.6%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.
RXLSF stock remained flat at $$20.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Rexel has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $21.61.
Rexel Company Profile
