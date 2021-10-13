Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Increases By 256.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,705,000 shares, a growth of 256.2% from the September 15th total of 1,882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.2 days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 237,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.