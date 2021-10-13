Short Interest in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Drops By 77.8%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $17,851,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $12,883,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $12,388,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,012,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 177,969 shares during the period.

Shares of SBEAU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

