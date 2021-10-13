Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Drops By 71.7%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the September 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

