Short Interest in Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Decreases By 66.9%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the September 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.8 days.

TPZEF stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

TPZEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

