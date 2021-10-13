Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 75.2%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $93.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

