SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $13,196.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00211682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

