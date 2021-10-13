SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Cap of $557,232.23

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $557,232.23 and approximately $722.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.61 or 0.06273787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.00313122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.01051640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00094253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00493880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.00367571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00306604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005089 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,465,801 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

