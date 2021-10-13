Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

