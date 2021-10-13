Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6,090.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.