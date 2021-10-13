Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

