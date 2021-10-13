Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,628 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

