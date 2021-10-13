Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 336,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

