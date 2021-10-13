Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

DG opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.