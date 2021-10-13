Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,054 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $404.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $294.79 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

