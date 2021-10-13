Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 8,800.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 191.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

ARKQ stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

